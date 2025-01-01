Sri Lanka's premier Tamil radio — music, news & entertainment 24/7.
The hottest Tamil tracks voted by you — updated every week on Shakthi FM.
Explore the latest Tamil blockbusters, timeless classics, and everything in between.
Your complete guide to Shakthi FM shows — tune in and never miss your favourites.
The voices that bring Shakthi FM to life — passionate, energetic and always on point.
Don't miss out — from live concerts to on-ground activations, Shakthi FM brings the party to you.
Stream live radio, catch up on your favourite shows, request songs, and stay connected with Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil station — all from the palm of your hand.
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Shakthi FM 103.9
Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil Station
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Shakthi FM 104.1 & 103.9 is Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil music station, bringing you the best in Tamil entertainment since our inception in 1998. We are dedicated to delivering a rich blend of music, culture, and community engagement to our diverse audience.
Our mission is to connect listeners with the heart and soul of Tamil music — from classic hits to the latest chart-toppers. We pride ourselves on our vibrant programming, featuring a dynamic mix of music shows, talk segments, and interactive listener experiences. Our talented team of DJs and hosts are passionate about creating an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.
At Shakthi FM, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. Join us as we continue to celebrate Tamil culture and music, bringing joy and entertainment to listeners across Sri Lanka and beyond. Tune in to Shakthi FM and be a part of our musical journey!
Tune in, call in, or visit us at our broadcast station in Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka.
No 36, Araliya Uyana Depanama,
Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka.
7788
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