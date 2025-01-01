Shakthi FM 103.9

Est. 1998

Shakthi FM 104.1 & 103.9 is Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil music station, bringing you the best in Tamil entertainment since our inception in 1998. We are dedicated to delivering a rich blend of music, culture, and community engagement to our diverse audience.

Our mission is to connect listeners with the heart and soul of Tamil music — from classic hits to the latest chart-toppers. We pride ourselves on our vibrant programming, featuring a dynamic mix of music shows, talk segments, and interactive listener experiences. Our talented team of DJs and hosts are passionate about creating an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

At Shakthi FM, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. Join us as we continue to celebrate Tamil culture and music, bringing joy and entertainment to listeners across Sri Lanka and beyond. Tune in to Shakthi FM and be a part of our musical journey!