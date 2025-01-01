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On Air — 103.9 & 104.1 MHz

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Shakthi FM

Sri Lanka's premier Tamil radio — music, news & entertainment 24/7.

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Shakthi FM Live Stream
103.9 | 104.1 MHz · Tamil Radio
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LIVE
Colombo
103.9 MHz
Jaffna
104.1 MHz
Broadcast
24 / 7
TAMIL TOP 10
Tamil Top 10

This Week's Top 10

The hottest Tamil tracks voted by you — updated every week on Shakthi FM.

CINEMA CORNER
Cinema Corner

Tamil Cinema Corner

Explore the latest Tamil blockbusters, timeless classics, and everything in between.

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RADIO GUIDE
Radio Guide

What's On Air

Your complete guide to Shakthi FM shows — tune in and never miss your favourites.

RADIO PERSONALITIES
Radio Personalities

Meet Our RJs

The voices that bring Shakthi FM to life — passionate, energetic and always on point.

EVENTS
Events

Upcoming Events

Don't miss out — from live concerts to on-ground activations, Shakthi FM brings the party to you.

MOBILE APP
Mobile App

Take Shakthi FM
Wherever You Go

Stream live radio, catch up on your favourite shows, request songs, and stay connected with Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil station — all from the palm of your hand.

Live Streaming 103.9 & 104.1 MHz crystal-clear live radio
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Shakthi FM 103.9

Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil Station

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Rush Hour 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Shakthi Top 10 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
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LATEST VIDEOS
YouTube

Latest Videos

Watch our newest content on Shakthi FM's YouTube channel.

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FACEBOOK
Facebook

Follow Us on Facebook

Stay updated with our latest posts, announcements, and live broadcasts. Join our growing Facebook community.

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500K+Followers
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Instagram

Our Instagram

Behind-the-scenes, reels and moments from Shakthi FM.

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Follow @shakthifmlk for exclusive content, music updates, event highlights and behind-the-scenes moments from your favourite Tamil radio station.

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Find Us on TikTok

Short videos, trending sounds, and fun content — follow us on TikTok!

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Get the latest short-form videos, trending music clips, and exclusive moments from Shakthi FM.

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Tamil Music & Radio

Shakthi FM brings you the hottest Tamil hits, movie audio, and exclusive content across all platforms.

ABOUT US
About Us

Sri Lanka's No.1
Tamil Music Station

Since 1998 On Air
103.9 & 104.1 Frequencies
24 / 7 Broadcasting
Island-wide Coverage
Est. 1998

Shakthi FM 104.1 & 103.9 is Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil music station, bringing you the best in Tamil entertainment since our inception in 1998. We are dedicated to delivering a rich blend of music, culture, and community engagement to our diverse audience.

Our mission is to connect listeners with the heart and soul of Tamil music — from classic hits to the latest chart-toppers. We pride ourselves on our vibrant programming, featuring a dynamic mix of music shows, talk segments, and interactive listener experiences. Our talented team of DJs and hosts are passionate about creating an immersive and enjoyable listening experience.

At Shakthi FM, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. Join us as we continue to celebrate Tamil culture and music, bringing joy and entertainment to listeners across Sri Lanka and beyond. Tune in to Shakthi FM and be a part of our musical journey!

MusicClassic & chart-topping Tamil hits
ShowsDynamic RJ-hosted programmes
CommunityEngaging & interactive listener experiences
CultureCelebrating Tamil heritage island-wide
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CONTACT US
Contact Us

Find & Reach Us

Tune in, call in, or visit us at our broadcast station in Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka.

Our Location

No 36, Araliya Uyana Depanama,
Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka.

Email Us
[email protected]
General
011 285 1371
On Air
011 283 8540
SMS Us

7788

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MTV / MBC Broadcast Station — Pannipitiya

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