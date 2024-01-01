Radio Jockey
Shows:
Vanakkam Thayagam
Monday to Friday
6.00AM to 10.00AM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Isai Rajangam
Monday to Friday
10AM to 12PM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Hello Shakthi
Monday to Friday
4.00PM to 7.00PM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Idhayam Pesiyathe -
Monday to Friday
7PM to 9PM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Kondattam
Monday to Friday
2.00 PM to 4.00 PM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Nilachoru
Monday to Friday
9.00PM to 12.00AM
Radio Jockey
Shows:
Melody Express
Monday to Friday
12.00PM to 2.00PM
Monday to Friday
Time: 6AM to 10AM
GG Bros
Monday to Friday
Time: 10AM to 12PM
Pranitha & Prem
Monday to Friday
Time: 12PM to 2PM
Harshika
Monday to Friday
Time: 2PM to 4PM
Sawky & Nisha
Monday to Friday
Time: 4PM to 7PM
Jama & Vanitha
Monday to Friday
Time: 7PM to 9PM
Yasho
Monday to Friday
Time: 9:00 PM to 12AM
Shelton Antony
The Shakthi FM RJ Hunt at Depanama Studios is a popular talent search event organized by Shakthi FM, a leading Tamil-language radio station in Sri Lanka. Held at the prominent Depanama Shakthi Studios, this competition aims to discover and nurture new radio jockey talent.
Shakthi FM 104.1 & 103.9 is Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil music station, bringing you the best in Tamil entertainment since 1998 our inception. we are dedicated to delivering a rich blend of music, culture, and community engagement to our diverse audience.
Our mission is to connect listeners with the heart and soul of Tamil music, from classic hits to the latest chart-toppers. We pride ourselves on our vibrant programming, featuring a dynamic mix of music shows, talk segments, and interactive listener experiences. Our talented team of DJs and hosts are passionate about creating an immersive and enjoyable listening experience .
At Shakthi FM, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. Join us as we continue to celebrate Tamil culture and music, bringing joy and entertainment to listeners across Sri Lanka and beyond. Tune in to Shakthi FM and be a part of our musical journey!