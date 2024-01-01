Shakthi FM
SHOW LINEUP

Tamil Top 10

Cinema Corner

Shakthi Youtube

Shakthi Instagram

RPs

Ganadhipan Ganadhipan
Ganadhipan

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Vanakkam Thayagam

Monday to Friday

6.00AM to 10.00AM

Geerthanan Geerthanan
Geerthanan

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Vanakkam Thayagam

Monday to Friday

6.00AM to 10.00AM

Pranitha Pranitha
Pranitha

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Isai Rajangam

Monday to Friday

10AM to 12PM

Prem Prem
Prem

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Isai Rajangam

Monday to Friday

10AM to 12PM

Jama Jama
Jama

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Hello Shakthi

Monday to Friday

4.00PM to 7.00PM

Vanitha Vanitha
Vanitha

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Hello Shakthi

Monday to Friday

4.00PM to 7.00PM

Yasho Yasho
Yasho

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Idhayam Pesiyathe -

Monday to Friday

7PM to 9PM

Sawky Sawky
Sawky

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Kondattam

Monday to Friday

2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Shelton Antony Shelton Antony
Shelton Antony

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Nilachoru

Monday to Friday

9.00PM to 12.00AM

Harshika Harshika
Harshika

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Melody Express

Monday to Friday

12.00PM to 2.00PM

Nisha Nisha
Nisha

Radio Jockey

Shows:

Kondattam

Monday to Friday

2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Weekly Radio Guide

Vanakkam Thayagam
Vanakkam Thayagam

Monday to Friday

Time: 6AM to 10AM

Geerthanan

GG Bros

Isai Rajangam
Isai Rajangam

Monday to Friday

Time: 10AM to 12PM

Pranitha Prem

Pranitha & Prem

Melody Express
Melody Express

Monday to Friday

Time: 12PM to 2PM

Harshika

Harshika

Kondattam
Kondattam

Monday to Friday

Time: 2PM to 4PM

Sawky Nisha

Sawky & Nisha

Hello Shakthi
Hello Shakthi

Monday to Friday

Time: 4PM to 7PM

Jama Vanitha

Jama & Vanitha

Idhayam Pesiyathe
Idhayam Pesiyathe

Monday to Friday

Time: 7PM to 9PM

Yasho

Yasho

Nilachoru
Nilachoru

Monday to Friday

Time: 9:00 PM to 12AM

Shelton Antony

Shelton Antony

Get us on Mobile

Shakthi FM Android Mobile App
Shakthi FM IOS Mobile App

About Us

Shakthi FM 104.1 & 103.9 is Sri Lanka's No.1 Tamil music station, bringing you the best in Tamil entertainment since 1998 our inception. we are dedicated to delivering a rich blend of music, culture, and community engagement to our diverse audience.

Our mission is to connect listeners with the heart and soul of Tamil music, from classic hits to the latest chart-toppers. We pride ourselves on our vibrant programming, featuring a dynamic mix of music shows, talk segments, and interactive listener experiences. Our talented team of DJs and hosts are passionate about creating an immersive and enjoyable listening experience .

At Shakthi FM, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. Join us as we continue to celebrate Tamil culture and music, bringing joy and entertainment to listeners across Sri Lanka and beyond. Tune in to Shakthi FM and be a part of our musical journey!